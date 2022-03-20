Popular Skate Shop Moves to Poughkeepsie Galleria

Skaters in the Hudson Valley have a new home to buy gear.

Poughkeepsie has just welcomed another business and it's a haven for skaters and boarders in the Hudson Valley.

When I was younger, it seemed like almost everyone I knew had a skateboard or at least dressed the part. I totally get why. Tony Hawk and other professional skateboarders became massive celebrities with the help of video games. That was about 20 years ago. Do people still board?

How many people still skateboard?

The numbers tell us that a lot of people still board. According to Statista, it was one of the fastest-growing hobbies in 2020. The trends show that skateboarding is on the rise.

In 2017, 6.3 million people participated in skateboarding in the United States. In 2018, 6.5 million people participated. In 2019, 6.6 million people participated. 2020 was the biggest year since 2006. The number of estimated people who skateboard rose to over 8.8 million.

AWOL Skate Shop just opened their doors in the Poughkeepsie Galleria about 2 weeks ago.

Peek Inside Poughkeepsie Newest Skate Shop

AWOL Skate Shop used to be in Downtown Poughkeepsie on Main Street. Google reports that the location is closed. AWOL Skate Shop can be found on the second floor of the Poughkeepsie Galleria in between Lenscrafters and Macy's. Right now, they are open Monday - Saturday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM and Sun 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

