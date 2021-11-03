Award-Winning Actor, New York Yankee Great Performing in Hudson Valley
A big-time actor, as well as a New York Yankee great, will perform "one-of-a-kind" shows in the Hudson Valley.
Actor Dennis Quaid will perform a live music show on Wednesday at Daryl's House in Pawling.
"Hello everybody, Dennis Quaid here. I'm going on tour this fall and would love to see you there!" Quaid said in a Facebook video.
Daryl's House is run by Daryl Hall best known from Hall & Oates.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for Quaid's show with the show starting around 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40.
- Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity with Dennis Quaid
- 1 Autographed Tour Poster signed by Dennis Quaid
- 1 Official VIP Dennis Quaid Tour Laminate Pass
Quaid is an Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe nominee. While he's most known of his roles on the big screen, he's actually been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar. He's been recording and touring for years. His website states:
Alongside his acting career, Quaid is also a respected singer-songwriter with hundreds of thousands of miles under his belt as a recording and touring musician who’s been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar. Quaid continues to receive stellar reviews.
Yankee great Bernie Williams is set to play a "one-of-a-kind show" at Daryl's House next Wednesday.
"The Bernie Williams Collective will bring their one-of-a-kind show to a one-of-a-kind venue known as Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York," the former Yankee slugger turned musician's website states.
VIP tickets with seating at 6 p.m cost $60. General Admission goes for $50. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show starting around 7 p.m.
Williams played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues winning four World Series championships with the New York York Yankees.
The former baseball player is also a Latin Grammy Nominated jazz musician.
Williams is a classically trained guitarist, he's released two jazz albums. In 2009, he was nominated for a Latin Grammy.
