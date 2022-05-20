As COVID Soars, Possible Monkeypox Case Found In New York

Health officials are worried another contagious virus was detected in New York.

On Thursday, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene confirmed officials are investigating a possible case of Monkeypox in New York City. This comes as officials in the Hudson Valley suggest people wear masks due to another surge of COVID cases. COVID cases across New York State have increased by 24 percent in the past week, according to the CDC.

This news comes about shortly after the first case of Monkeypox in the United States in 2022 was confirmed by health officials. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC confirmed the first known case in the U.S. this year on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts man with the Monkeypox recently traveled to Canada, officials say. The man is hospitalized but health officials say he's in good condition and doesn't pose a risk to the public.

The New York City patient with a possible case of Monkeypoxbeing cared for at Bellevue Hospital on 1st Avenue in New York City. Health officials are now conducting contact tracing.

"The Department’s epidemiologists will follow up with any individual who may have been in contact with the patient while infectious."All the appropriate isolation protocols are being followed. The Health Department’s Public Health Lab will conduct preliminary tests, which — if positive — will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing," the New York City Department of Health said in a statement.

Health officials say he is hospitalized but in good condition, while noting his case poses no risk to the public. This comes after several "rare and unusual" monkeypox cases were detected in the U.K. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is pretty uncommon in the United States but has occurred in the past. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases of Monkeypox were reported from six states, according to the CDC. Prior to the Massachusetts man, a Maryland resident had a confirmed case in November 2021.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. the main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days," the CDC states.

The illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal, is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide, according to ABC.

Monkeypox is said to be less contagious than COVID.

