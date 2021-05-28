Police need help finding criminals from an "out-of-state crime ring" who are believed to be "armed and dangerous" and in the Hudson Valley.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into several larcenies from vehicles as well as thefts of actual vehicles themselves. Most of the crimes have occurred in the eastern parts of Dutchess County, primarily in Dover.

All of these incidents have occurred recently during the late-night or early-morning hours. In each case, the criminals targeted vehicles that were unlocked with the key fobs inside or accessible, police say.

These thefts are thought to be part of a large organized out-of-state crime ring, and the perpetrators should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is also reminding all Hudson Valley residents to always lock their vehicles, never leave valuables or the keys/fob inside, never leave the vehicle running unattended and never confront the perpetrators yourself because they should be considered armed and dangerous. If you observe a suspicious person or someone attempting to commit one of these thefts, please call 911 immediately and let law enforcement handled the matter.

At this time there is no suspect description. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential. The Sheriff’s Office would also be interested in any home security camera footage that may have captured any theft or attempted theft.

