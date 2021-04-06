Another Popular Hudson Valley Retail Store Has Closed

A company with one of the "largest number of retail outlets in the United States" has lost a Hudson Valley location.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Barnes & Noble location at 1177 Ulster Avenue in Kingston has officially closed for good. The Kingston location is no longer listed on Barnes & Noble's website or Google.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The booksellers of BN Kingston would like to thank our friends, followers and loyal customers for the outpouring of concern for our team. It means the world to us! It is true that we will be leaving our current location as our landlord has chosen another tenant," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook when news of the closing first broke.

Last week the Kingston Barnes & Noble held a "Last Chance Sale" where everything in the store was being sold at 50 percent off.

"Please know that we wish to remain a part of this wonderful community and we are actively seeking a new store location in Kingston," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook.

As of this writing plans for a new Barnes & Noble location in Kingston haven't been released. There are other Barnes & Noble Hudson Valley locations in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Nanuet, West Nyack, White Plains and Mohegan Lake.

When news of the Kingston Barnes & Noble closure first broke we reported the space won't be vacant long. Burlington Coat Factory is set to move in, according to the Town of Ulster Town Clerk.

Barnes & Noble' is a Fortune 1000 company and the bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States, according to the company's website.

Keep Reading:

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)