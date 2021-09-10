Alarming Number of Deer Found Dead Near Water in Hudson Valley

A large number of deer were all found dead near a large body of water in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Hudson City Police Department confirmed five dead deer were located on Thursday at Oakdale Lake. DEC pathologists believe the deer contracted Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), police say.

Deer get infected after being bitten by small flies known as midges. The rare disease causes intense thirst prior to death which is most likely why the deer were found dead at Oakdale Lake, officials say.

The virus has also been identified in Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In August, the DEC confirmed that two white-tailed deer in the town of Esopus died after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).

The DEC is currently investigating reports of several other dead deer in Dutchess, Ulster and Westchester counties. From early September to late October 2020, a large EHD outbreak occurred in the lower Hudson Valley, centered in Putnam and Orange counties, with an estimated 1,500 deer mortalities, officials say.

Several white-tailed deer in the towns of Nelsonville and Cold Spring in Putnam County and near Goshen in Orange County died after contracting EHD in 2020.

DEC wildlife biologists told Husdon Valley Post in September 2020 211 deer from Putnam County, southwestern Dutchess County and northwestern Westchester County as well as another 237 from Orange County, southern Ulster County and northern Rockland County died from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease.

EHD is a viral disease of white-tailed deer that cannot be contracted by humans, officials say. The disease is not spread from deer to deer or from deer to humans. Once infected with EHD, deer usually die within 36 hours, according to the DEC.

EHD outbreaks are most common in the late summer and early fall when midges are abundant. EHD symptoms include fever, hemorrhage in muscle or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips. A deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated. Frequently, infected deer will seek out water sources and many succumb near a water source. There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD. The dead deer do not serve as a source of infection for other animals.

EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on deer population, officials say. EHD outbreaks occur sporadically and deer in New York have no immunity to this virus. Most EHD-infected deer in New York are expected to die, officials note.

Hunters should not handle or eat any deer that appears sick or acts strangely. The DEC will continue to monitor the situation.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.



Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Officials say Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is to blame after five dead deer were found near Oakdale Lake in Hudson. Experts say the disease can't be spread to humans, adding deer become infected after being bitten by a small flies known as midges. It causes intense thirst prior to death and that's likely why the deer were found near a large body of water. The EHD virus has also been identified in Dutchess, Ulster, and Westchester counties.