AC/DC Launch ‘Power Up’ Logo Name Generator

AC/DC are getting ready for the release of Power Up, their seventeenth studio album, and have just launched a logo name generator that will style your initials in vein of the Australian rock powerhouse's classic logo.

The official Power Up name generator can be used here, where the band first commands you to click on the "Pwr Up" button, which prompts a grounding noise, as if an electronic device was just plugged in. A screen will then appear, requiring you to enter your first and last name. Once that has been submitted, hit the "Generate" button — some more electronic noises will follow along with your own customized logo.

A handful of sharing options appear at the bottom of the page, so you can email it to a friend or post on social media.

In advance of the Nov. 13 release of Power Up, AC/DC's first record since 2014's Rock or Bust, the band debuted the brand new single, "Shot in the Dark." The song is a major achievement for the group, whose future appeared uncertain following singer Brian Johnson's relinquished live role to avoid permanent hearing loss, Cliff Williams' retirement and tapping Chris Slade in place of Phil Rudd, who was embroiled in an array of legal issues.

Johnson told Loudwire Nights radio host Toni Gonzalez that, amid the recording process, Chris Slade had to know he was no longer in AC/DC.

Rumors persisted that the band was indeed back together in recent years and photos had surfaced of the band's members and producer outside of a recording studio in Vancouver, Canada, which had suggested work on new music was underway.

While ideas by the late Malcolm Young will be present on Power Up, his actual guitar playing will not as the record does not feature any guitar parts he may have previously recorded.