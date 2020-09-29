AC/DC Launch New ‘PWR/UP’ Website and Newsletter

AC/DC have launched a promotional campaign based around the word "PWR/UP," which could appear to be the title of an upcoming song or album.

Along with a new website, a newsletter and an update to its social-media profiles, the band also placed a series of ads in select locations, bearing the slogan “Are you ready” along with "PWR/UP."

A poster outside guitarist Angus Young’s former school was also revealed.

While no further details have been revealed, it’s likely that an album will be preceded by a single. The band was rumored to have shot a video for the song recently.

Along with sole remaining founding member Angus, the lineup is believed to include singer Brian Johnson, guitarist Stevie Young, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd. However, the band members' names are intentionally obscured on the new "PWR/UP" website.

Columbia Records

If this lineup is correct, the project - AC/DC's anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust - will mark the returns of Johnson, who was replaced by Axl Rose mid-tour in 2016 due to health problems; Williams, who retired at the end of the Rock or Bust road trip; and Rudd, who encountered legal difficulties and was replaced by Chris Slade before the tour began.

Last year, Dee Snider reported that the reunited lineup was working on material written by co-founding guitarist Malcolm Young before his death in 2017.

During the Rock or Bust tour, Angus said: “Malcolm was always one to battle through. He would look at me in times of crisis and go, 'We'll just go in and do some work. We'll sit and write some songs.' He had that drive, and I feel obligated to keep it going, maybe because I was there in the beginning with him."