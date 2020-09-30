Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams Are Back With AC/DC

AC/DC have confirmed that singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have returned to the band.

But that's all they have confirmed so far. After months of speculation that they had gotten together to record material co-written by founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young before his 2017 death, AC/DC yesterday launched a new website, newsletter and marketing campaign featuring the word "PWR/UP."

Fans who signed up for the "PWR/UP" newsletter received an image this morning that shows the reunited lineup of lead guitarist Angus Young, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, Johnson, Rudd and Williams. The band has not announced any new music yet.

After performing on AC/DC's most recent album, 2014's Rock or Bust, Rudd was unable to join his bandmates on tour after being arrested for drug possession and threatening to kill two men. He was sentenced to eight months of home detention. "He's got to sort himself out, I think," Angus Young said at the time. "But we were resolved to go forward."

Partway through the tour, Johnson was forced to step down after doctors warned him that the hearing damage he was incurring during shows was about to become permanent. AC/DC completed the tour with guest singer Axl Rose.

Before the tour's conclusion, Williams announced he was retiring from the band. "It's time for me to step out, and that's all," he explained at the time. "Not because we've lost Malcolm, Phil or Brian. I mean, everything changes when something like that happens. When Bon [Scott] died, it changed then. You know, everything changes, so it's not that."