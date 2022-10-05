Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help

Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help.

Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.

Puppy Mill Survivors Rescued in Westchester County, New York

All of the five dogs arrived in "pretty rough shape" with two needing surgery as soon as possible.

"These are not puppies but the moms who far too often are left behind. All are in pretty rough shape and have had little to no vetting or socialization. Sadly, Mandy, our scared little poodle, and Tally, our shy but sweet American Eskimo need surgery right away," the Westchester SPCA stated.

Mandy

Mandy has a severe eye infection that was caused by a trauma that was never treated, officials say.

"She needs cryosurgery to remove her lashes which are rubbing her eye and is quite painful. Her eyelid also needs to (be) repaired so that it rests properly over her eye. It breaks our hearts to think of how long she has needlessly suffered," Westchester SPCA added.

Tally

Tally's medical issues aren’t as apparent at first glance as Mandy's. But officials add once you spend a few minutes with her it becomes very evident that Tally has trouble walking due to two severe luxating patellas.

"She has two severe luxating patellas that are causing her distress to the point she shakes 😢 Surgery is the only option and we want to give Tally the best chance possible at a happy life," the Westchester SPCA says about Tally.

The SPCA Westchester hopes to raise $4,000 to cover a large part of the dog's surgeries.

"Please remember, every dollar helps. Thank you in advance," the Westchester SPCA said.

CLICK HERE to donate.

New York Passes 'Puppy Mill' Bill Ending Sales of Dogs, Cats in Stores

In June, New York lawmakers passed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill, which is groundbreaking legislation that will end the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state.

"This cruel and broken system is made possible because it's still legal to sell dogs in New York pet stores, leaving New York to become one of the puppy mill industry's largest markets. When the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill is signed into law, New York will shut down this pipeline and deny cruel mills access to New York's communities," lawmakers stated in a press release.

New York State is one of the largest markets in the puppy mill industry, according to the ASPCA.

"With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for abusive puppy mills to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities," Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris stated with lawmakers who passed the bill.

The bill has yet to be delivered to Gov. Hochul for Hochul to sign or veto the bill.

