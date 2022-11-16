8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres.

On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.

Wildland Fires In Dutchess, Greene, Herkimer, Orange, St. Lawrence, Ulster, and Wayne Counties

New York State DEC rangers responded to wildland fires in seven different counties between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13.

Fires were reported in Dutchess, Greene, Herkimer, Orange, St. Lawrence, Ulster and Wayne counties.

"These fires were caused by a combination of debris burning, smoking, and other issues," the DEC states.

Dry weather and windy conditions lead to fires that spread more quickly than normal, according to the DEC.

Fires In Brasher, Cairo, Denning, East Fishkill, Huron, Port Jervis, and Russia

In the Hudson Valley, fires were reported in Port Jervis, East Fishkill, Denning and Cairo.

Combined, all of the fires burned about 120 acres. All of the fires are are currently out, contained, or in patrol status, the DEC reports.

Wildland Fire: Town of Jasper, Steuben County

In addition, the DEC responded to a wildland fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest on Nov. 10 around 11 a.m.

The fire started at 10 acres but increased to 25 acres by 4 p.m. and 370 acres by Nov. 11.

"Due to fuel conditions, topography, and wind, the fire spread rapidly the rest of the evening and overnight. By the following day, the fire grew to approximately 370 acres. Significant rainfall reduced the danger of the fire growing larger," the DEC states. "The fire will remain in patrol status this week with Rangers checking hot spots and mopping up."

