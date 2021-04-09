71-year-old Hudson Valley Woman Accused of Killing 72-Year-Old

A 71-year-old Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman with the same last name.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks in conjunction with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office arrested 71-year-old Joan M. Darcy of Wappinger for second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony.

On November 5, 2020, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks responded to a residence on Scarborough Lane in the town of Wappinger for a deceased woman. The investigation revealed the victim, identified as 72-year-old Carol A. Darcy died of blunt force injuries, police say.

While Joan and Carol share the same last name police did not say if they are related. Police also didn't release details on how their investigation led to Joan Darcy's manslaughter charge or what happened prior to Carol Darcy dying from blunt force injuries.

Joan Darcy was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

