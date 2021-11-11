7 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among ‘Best Outside New York City’
A number of Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the "best suburban restaurant" outside New York City. We feel a lot more could have made the list!
Looking for a new restaurant to try in the Hudson Valley? One that has received rave reviews?
Well, Thrillist just listed "The 20 Best Suburban Restaurants Outside NYC," and seven restaurants from the Hudson Valley made the list.
It appears that Thrillist didn't review any restaurants above Rockland and Westchester counties, because in the Hudson Valley only eateries from those counties made the list. The Lower Hudson Valley restaurants that made the list are:
- Kanopi, White Plains
- The Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean Georges, Pound Ridge
- Candlelight Inn, Scarsdale
- Johnny's Pizzeria, Mount Vernon
- Karenderya, Nyack
- The Barn at Bedford Post, Bedford
- DPNB Pasta & Provisions, Nyack
I'll be honest as someone who lives in Orange County and works in Dutchess County I don't know much about any of these eateries. So I did some research on them.
Kanopi in White Plains is said to be a Portuguese restaurant and event space with "breathtaking views," according to the restaurant's Facebook.
The Candlelight Inn is described as a long-running cash-only pub with beer, wings and burgers.
The Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean Georges is an upscale restaurant from the famous chef serving American fare.
Karenderya serves up Filipino comfort food dishes.
Johnny's Pizzeria in Mount Vernon has been in business for over 75 years, serving New York-style pizza and is known for its inside being decorated with Yankees memorabilia.
The Barn at Bedford Post won a Plate Award this year from the Michelin Guide. The bar likes to use local farms.
DPNB Pasta & Provisions offers fresh pasta by the pound and a small rotating menu featuring our homemade pasta, according to Facebook.
Hudson Valley Post hopes in the future Thrillist travels a little more north. There are countless restaurants that could make the list.
To name a few:
Ship to Shore in Kingston was honored by Only In Your State as being one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State."
Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."
Buzzfeed also named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York.
What are some other Hudson Valley restaurants you would like to see on the list?
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.