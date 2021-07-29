I love seeing current and former SNL cast members live when they come around and do stand-up. I've seen shows from Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, and Rob Schneider when they've played our area, and I saw that there are two upcoming shows that feature 4 current cast members coming up around our area. If you're a lifelong fan of the show like I am, you might want to check them out.

Get our free mobile app

First off, there's an upcoming event featuring Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner and my favorite current cast member, Bowen Yang. Cecily just recently wrote a book entitled This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir, it's scheduled to be released on August 10, 2021.

Cecily, Bowen, and Heidi will be appearing at two shows in which Cecily will speak about her memoir, on Saturday, August 7 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, which is about an hour North of Greater Danbury on Rt. 7.

Getty Images

Heidi Gardner will be appearing alongside Cecily for the 4 PM show and Bowen Yang will be appearing with Cecily at the 7 PM show. Every ticket to the event includes a signed copy of her book

Getty Images

This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir was written after Cecily lost her 30-year-old cousin to brain cancer just prior to the Coronavirus pandemic. I wouldn't expect it to be a heavy show, I'm sure they'll weave plenty of comedy in. Tickets are still available and you can get them by clicking HERE

Getty Images

The very next weekend, SNL Weekend Update Anchor Colin Jost is coming to play the Ridgefield Playhouse at 4:30PM, Saturday August 15, 2021. With SNL's new season starting in September, cast members go out and play a few shows to get them ready to face the live audience in Studio 8H. The Ridgefield Playhouse is where I caught Jimmy Fallon, who was hilarious, and I expect Jost to be too. I'm sure everyone will be searching the audience at the Playhouse for his wife that night.

Getty Images

Colin Jost brings his show "A Very Punchable Face" to the Ridgefield Playhouse at 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 15. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning, Friday July 30, 2021, at 10AM. Click HERE to get your tickets.