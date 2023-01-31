-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast.
Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
Artic Blast Coming To Hudson Valley
Now Hudson Valley residents must turn their attention to freezing cold temperatures that are expected to impact our region this weekend.
"The end result will likely be similar to the arctic blast we experienced around Christmas," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "The jet stream will push a cold front through the northeast Thursday night and send a batch of polar air straight into eastern Canada and New England for Friday and Saturday."
On Friday temperatures are expected to fall into the teens with a wind chill at or near 0 degrees.
-30 Degree Wind Chill Possible For Upstate New York
Hudson Valley Weather believes temperatures will drop to near or below zero by Friday night with wind chills for 0 to -20 degrees for most of the Hudson Valley. The wind chill could be -30 degrees in the Catskills.
"Temperatures will begin to tumble early on Friday, as strong gusty winds out of the north usher in the polar air. Dangerously low wind chills as low as -20° are possible in the valley early on Saturday, as actual air temperatures could fall below 0°," Hudson Valley Weather states.
Artic Blast Continues In New York State On Saturday
Highs will be in the teen on Saturday with wind chills below zero. Expect wind chills around zero Saturday night in the Hudson Valley with temperatures in the single digits!
"A bitter 48 hours appears likely Friday and Saturday," HVW adds. "This looks to be a short duration event, with highs on Thursday expected to be above freezing, and then temps expected to climb back above freezing again on Sunday."