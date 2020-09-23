3 Hudson Valley Teens Shot, Shooters On Loose

Police are investigating after three teens were shot on Monday, across two counties in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday around 8:45 p.m., Port Jervis police officers responded to a report of shots fired with possible victims located at the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that two 16-year-old males were shot by a pistol during a disturbance. One teen was suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the lower back while the other teen was shot in the arm, police say.

Both teens were transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for emergency treatment.

The teen who was shot in the back required emergency surgery. The second teen required emergency medical treatment to his arm. Both are now in stable condition, according to the Port Jervis Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., when members of the Port Jervis Police Department and New York State Police were processing the crime scene located at the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue, officers heard multiple shots fired within close range of their vicinity and subsequently received multiple reports of shots fired on Hammond Street located two blocks from the initial crime scene.

A subsequent investigation revealed that multiple gunshots were fired into the front living room window of a residence located on Hammond Street, police say. No injuries were reported.

Port Jervis Police are seeking assistance from the public and urge anyone with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the department’s confidential tips line at 845-858-4003.

Also on Monday, a 15-year-old from the City of Poughkeepsie was fatally shot in the head. The teen was shot in broad daylight in Poughkeepsie near a number of businesses and witnesses, police say.

City of Poughkeepsie police is asking anyone who witnessed this murder or who knows about this murder to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.