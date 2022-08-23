22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road.
On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County.
Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police from Sullivan County responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland, New York.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by 22-year-old Jason Reed Jr. from Port Jervis, New York, was traveling on Route 55 when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder.
The Subaru came to stop after striking an embankment. Reed was ejected from his vehicle.
New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in the Town of Highland, New York
When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life-saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.
Reed was employed with Ketcham Fencing in Otisville, New York as an installation specialist, according to his obituary.
"He was always polite, worked hard and a pleasure to have as an employee. Rest Easy Jason," Ketcham Fencing stated on Facebook.
A GoFundMe was started to help his family pay for funeral costs.
"Jason was a son, grandson, brother, best friend, and all-around great young man. At the young age of 22, Jason had his whole life ahead of him and understood the importance of family," the GoFundMe states.
Passenger Injured
The passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Michael Denlinger, was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released, according to police.
The cause of the crash is ongoing.