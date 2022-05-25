A second Newburgh man was found guilty of the gruesome death of a young woman in New Windsor.

Newburgh, New York Man Found Guilty of Murder in New Windsor

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 50-year-old Cornelius Stubbs of Newburgh was convicted following a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him including murder in the first degree.

The charges stem from the September 2019 shooting death of a 21-year-old female college student inside a New Windsor residence.

Walden Woman Murdered in New Windsor

On Sept. 21, 2019, just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments, 835 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, New York, in the area of apartment 119.

Chelsea Debidin of Walden was murdered at The Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor and a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Debidin was in the apartment visiting her boyfriend, who is the uncle of one of Stubbs’ children, officials say. The uncle was seriously injured in the shooting. The injuries were not released. The indictment also charged Stubbs with a pattern of harassment against the mother of his child and her family, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At trial, Stubbs was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, for breaking into the New Windsor Apartment, shooting his child's uncle and fatally shooting Debidin.

“The horrific tragedy perpetrated by these defendants stands as a stark reminder of the dangers that escalating domestic and intimate partner violence can pose not only to those who had been directly involved in a relationship with an offender but to others as well,” Hoovler stated. “This case has not only affected the victims and their families but has cast a long shadow over the community. I hope that this verdict will bring some measure of closure to the family and loved ones of the victims who have suffered such unimaginable grief.”

Stubbs was also convicted of 10 counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, coercion in the first degree, eight counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, three counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and two counts of harassment in the second degree, for repeatedly threatening and harassing the mother of his child, as well as her brother.

Newburgh Man Pleads Guilty to Murder During Jury Selection

Earlier this month, Stubbs’s co-defendant, 49-year-old Carlos Rivera of Newburgh pleaded guilty to all counts he was facing, including murder.

Rivera was arrested about seven weeks after Debidin was murdered and called a "coward" by local police.

Police didn't release a motive or say if Rivera knew the victims.

Stubbs faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison without parole when he is sentenced on September 20, 2022. Rivera is expected to be sentenced to thirty years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on August 22, 2022.

