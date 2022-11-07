1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley

A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation.

Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley.

New York State Police Respond To Fatal crash On Taconic in Columbia County, New York Taghkanic

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, around 4 p.m., New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in the town of Taghkanic.

The initial police investigation determined that 59-year-old Craig A. McNulty of Troy, New York was driving north on the Taconic State Parkway while operating a 2018 BMW motorcycle.

He was hit by an eastbound Taconic Hills Central School District 2019 Chevrolet Traverse operated by 60-year-old Christine M. Costa of Claverack, New York, crossing the northbound lanes from Post Hill Road.

Troy, New York Man Who Worked In Poughkeepsie, New York Killed in Taghkanic, New York

McNulty was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police say. According to his obituary, he was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation as a bridge maintenance engineer and worked out of Poughkeepsie, New York.

"Craig enjoyed various outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking trails. He also had a passion for photography and enjoyed various sports, as well as brewing," his obituary states.

School Driver Suffered Minor Injuries, Students On Bus

Costa was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to New York State Police

Three students were in the school vehicle at the time of the crash. All three students were not injured, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

