One person was killed in a home fire that displaced seven Hudson Valley residents.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, the City of Kingston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the basement of an apartment on Abruyn Street. When firefighters arrived the occupants of one apartment had already evacuated, but the person living in the rear basement apartment could not be accounted for.

Firefighters entered the building and found someone under a kitchen table. However, the unnamed person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Most of the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but officials discovered the fire traveled through walls to the first-floor apartment. That fire was also put out.

Seven people have been displaced. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross, according to the City of Kingston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional. Officials say it started from the stove in the basement apartment.