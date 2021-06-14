1 Dead in Lower Hudson Valley After Mustang Falls Off Overpass

One person is dead after a Ford Mustang fell off an overpass. Lower Hudson Valley residents report people drag race in the area.

On Saturday just after 4 a.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a fatal accident that occurred overnight in Nanuet. Due to the investigation, the Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team closed one southbound lane on Route 304 at the Route 59 overpass and the eastbound lanes of Route 59 at Smith Street in Nanuet.

A man was found dead after a car fell from the overpass, police say. Investigators found a Ford Mustang overturned on Route 59 in Nanuet, officials say.

NBC reports a Ford Mustang fell from Route 304 and flipped over before stopping in the middle of the road. The accident killed the unnamed driver. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A Rockland County resident reports people drag race in the area of the accident each weekend.

"I hear the cars drag racing every single weekend," Wendy Packer Fleischman commented on the Clarkstown Police Department's Facebook post about the fatal accident. Not sure if this accident is related, but where are the police? This has been going on now for years and every weekend. I live blocks from 304 and hear it like it is in my backyard."

