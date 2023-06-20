Why New Flag Flew Over New York State, Landmarks Lit Different

A different flag was flown over the New York State Capitol and landmarks were lit up in different colors across New York State.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several changes as the state honored Juneteenth.

Black Liberation Flag to be Flown Over New York State Capitol

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul announced that the red, black, and green Black Liberation Flag was raised over the New York State Capitol on, Monday, June 19.

Monday marked the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth. June 19 is often considered the official end of slavery in the United States and the nation's second Independence Day.

"While we have made progress, there is still work to do," Hochul said on Juneteenth. "We must continue to build a future free from racism, discrimination, and hatred."

Juneteenth Celebrations Held Across The U.S. Getty Images loading...

New York State Landmarks Illuminated Red, Black, and Green To Honor Juneteenth

Hochul also announced 14 landmarks across New York State were illuminated red, black, and green, in celebration of Juneteenth, including the Gov. Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

"Tonight, we’ll shine in honor of #Juneteenth2023 — a day of celebration and reflection," Gov. Cuomo Bridge officials tweeted.

Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge loading...

The following landmarks were lit up red, black, and green

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

