Chadwick Boseman: Where to Stream His Best Movies

It’s still hard to believe that Chadwick Boseman is gone. He died Friday at the age of 43, after secretly battling cancer for years — all while making most of the biggest movies of his career. Boseman’s death is the sort that makes you reconsider your own choices — and reconsider his movies, where he so often played characters who stared death square in the face, and carried on anyway. Those scenes are even more heart-wrenching now.

Boseman’s film career was far too brief, but most of the movies he made are already available on streaming. (The rest can be found online for rent — like his very good Jackie Robinson biopic, 42.) If you’re like me, you might want to rewatch one or two or six Chadwick Boseman movies this week. If you do, here are the ones you can currently find on streaming.