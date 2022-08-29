Jet Ski Accident in Wappingers Prompts Water Rescue, Hospital Transport

Multiple local agencies responded to a report of a jet ski accident last Wednesday afternoon in the Hudson Valley that resulted in two people being transported to a local hospital.

New Hamburg Fire Department Reports Water Rescue After Jet Ski Crash

In a statement released on their official Facebook page on Thursday, August 24th, the New Hamburg Engine Company 1 shared that they responded to a jet ski accident on the Hudson River just before 5 pm on Wednesday, August 24th. In what was referenced as the 'Hudson River Boat Plan,' both the City of Poughkeepsie 57-99 and Middle Hope Boat were also dispatched to the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, Assistant Chief Moore and the New Hamburg crew were able to locate two riders in the water with two heavily damaged jet skis, and remove them from the water. Both parties were treated by New Hamburg EMTs and then brought to White's Marina in Wappingers where they were then said to be turned over to Mobile Life, and subsequently transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. The names of the parties involved in the crash have not been released.

The report shared by the New Hamburg Fire Department describes one patient as being ALS, which stands for advanced life support, while the other was categorized as BLS, basic life support.

The photo below will show you just how extensive the damage to the skis was:

New Hamburg Fire, in their social media post, expressed their appreciation for all responding agencies for their assistance with the incident, while several community members echoed the statement, thanking everyone involved for their response to the accident, and sending positive thoughts to the two people involved in the incident.