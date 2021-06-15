Van Morrison Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Van Morrison has announced a series of U.S. tour dates that will commence on Sept. 25 in Greenwood Village, Colo., travel down the California coast and then finish with three shows at Las Vegas' the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February next year.

The tour will follow the release of Morrison's most recent album, 2020's Latest Record Project: Volume 1, a collection of songs written largely in lockdown.

“I’m getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time,” Morrison said in a statement at the time of the album's release in May. “This guy’s done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same 10? I’m trying to get out of the box.”

As coronavirus restrictions lift in some places, they're enacted even further in others. In the U.K, more than 5,000 shows have been canceled as the result of a four-week lockdown extension, a factor that may have contributed to Morrison's move to schedule U.S. shows.

Morrison has been critical of socially distanced concerts and has referred to "pseudo science" when discussing lockdown limitations of the past year. He and Eric Clapton recently teamed up for a new song, "The Rebels," a reworked version of a track from Latest Record Project.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available at Morrison's website. You can see the list of dates below.

Van Morrison U.S. Tour 2021-22

Sept. 25 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

Sept. 30 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 3 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 5 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Feb. 12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

Feb. 14 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckard Hall

Feb. 15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckard Hall

Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

Feb. 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

Feb. 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace