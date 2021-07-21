‘Vacation Friends’ Trailer: Never Go On Vacation With John Cena

It’s a simple rule of travel: Never take a vacation with John Cena.

Just look what happens! In the trailer for Vacation Friends, a new comedy film that’s going straight to Hulu this summer, Cena and his character’s wife (played by Meredith Hagner) meet another couple (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) on vacation and things get totally out of hand. Then they return home, and John Cena crashes their wedding. Damn you John Cena!!!

Watch the trailer for the film below — but beware it is a red-band trailer full of profanity, sexual references, and a large amount of drug use. Again, John Cena (or his character, okay fine) is totally out of control:

The film was originally supposed to be shot in the spring of 2020. (Actually, it was originally developed years ago, and was intended to star then-real-life-couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.) Production got delayed by Covid, and was completed last fall. Now it’s going straight to streaming instead of hitting theaters. Here’s the official synopsis:

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Vacation Friends will premiere on Hulu on August 27.

