Update: 3 Found Dead in Hudson Valley Home

Police provided more information after three people were found dead inside a Hudson Valley home.

On April 10, the Town of Montgomery Police Department began investigating the deaths of three people found dead inside a home on Frost Lane in the Town of Montgomery.

On Monday, police announced 57-year-old Michael Kenny, 57-year-old Elizabeth Kenny and 28-year-old Alison Miller, of all Town of Montgomery, were found dead in the home.

Back on April 10, police announced a preliminary investigation indicated all three died from a drug overdose, according to the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

An official cause of death has yet to be announced. Police say they are continuing to investigate and more information will be released when it develops.