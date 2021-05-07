This ‘Unique Dining Hall’ in Hudson Valley Served Hollywood Stars

A rather unique dining hall served the cast and crew of a hit movie that was filmed throughout Hudson Valley.

A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and his actress wife Emily Blunt was filmed in Ulster, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

The movie is about a family forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing in a post-apocalyptic world, according to IMDB.

On Thursday, the Hudson Valley Film Commission shared a photo, seen below, what they called a "unique dining hall" that was used during filming in 2018 in Dutchess County.

Hudson Valley Film Commission

"Amazing catering and food was served in this very unique dining hall for A QUIET PLACE, back in 2018 at Mistover in Dutch(ess) County," the Hudson Valley Film Commission stated. "The horse farm served as the Qualified Production Facility, with builds including three silos of different sizes, 20 ton of corn, a 'flood' room and green screen area for the hydraulic four-wheeler."

In 2018, A Quiet Place was filmed in New Paltz and Pawling. The film earned $50 million from the opening weekend which quickly ignited talks about a sequel.

Parts of A Quiet Place Part II also filmed in the Hudson Valley. The final trailer for the film was released on Thursday, with the film arriving in theaters on May 28.

