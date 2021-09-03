‘The Accountant’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel

If you have watched basic cable at any point in the last five years then you should be familiar with The Accountant. It’s a TV staple, seemingly playing every single week somewhere. (And sometimes way more than once a week.) The 2016 thriller starring Ben Affleck as a mysterious CPA who moonlights as a money launderer (who is also a sniper and martial artist) did reasonably well in theaters, then became a major hit on home video and, yes, endless cable reairings.

Way back in 2017, there was some talk of an Accountant sequel (which, I would argue, should be called The Accountant: Certified Public Assassin, but that’s just me). For whatever reason, the sequel never came together at that time. But now director Gavin O’Connor reveals that he’s “closed that deal” to make the next movie. Clearly all those screenings on TNT have made quite an impact.

O’Connor told CinemaBlend that he’s not only interested in making another Accountant, he wants to turn the film into a trilogy, focusing more on the relationship between Affleck’s character, Christian Wolff, and his brother, played by Jon Bernthal:

I've always wanted to do three because what, the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story. So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.

Here at ScreenCrush we welcome any and all extensions of the Accountant Cinematic Universe. We were fans of the first film when it opened in theaters, writing at the time:

The movie’s action and fight scenes are better than average, with fluid choreography and intense violence. The benefit of putting Affleck and his robust physicality in this part is that he can clearly do a lot of his own stunt work, and the lack of cuts lends a lot of credibility to the sequences where he tears through legions of goons with alarming efficiency and many, many headshots. It’s sort of like John Wick meets a version of Good Will Hunting where Affleck and Matt Damon decided to switch roles.

So there you have it. The Accountant 2. I hope the tagline is “After tax season... comes hunting season.”