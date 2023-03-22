SP: Elderly Upstate New York Man Stole Over $225,000 In Hudson Valley

An elderly Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing over a quarter of a million dollars worth of items.

New York State Police Arrested Ulster County, New York Man for Grand Larceny

On March 19, 2023, The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Highland barracks arrested 71-year-old Anthony Diguiseppe from Accord, New York for grand larceny in the second degree, a felony.

On March 3, 2023, New York State Police was told someone stole over a quarter of a million dollars worth of items from a storage container.

Elderly Accord, New York Man Accused Of Stealing over $225,000 From Storage Container

New York State Police reports the value of the stolen property exceeded $225,229.

"Investigation revealed that Diguiseppe removed items from a storage container that did not belong to him and move them to another location," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Diguiseppe was released on an appearance ticket, but New York State Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

