Smithsonian Names Hudson Valley Town 1 of 15 ‘Best’ In America
People from the Smithsonian believe a town in the Hudson Valley is one of the 15 best towns to visit in all of America.
Smithsonian Magazine recently named Goshen as one of the "15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021."
Smithsonian Magazine believes the opening of LEGOLAND New York will attract many people to Goshen this summer and in future years but believes Goshen has a lot more to offer than just the first new major theme park to open in the Northeast in more than four decades.
"Goshen sits among the East Coast’s black dirt farming region, roughly 26,000 acres of extremely fertile soil left over from an ancient glacier lake. It’s also a part of New York’s scenic Hudson Valley and the seat of Orange County: an area ripe with rolling hills, orchards and farmland, not to mention one steeped in equine culture," Smithsonian Magazine writes about Goshen.
The article highlights Goshen for being known as the “Trotting Capital of the World" thanks to the Goshen Historic Track. The historic track is a half-mile harness racing track. It opened in 1838 and is the oldest horse racing track in North America.
Smithsonian Magazine also highlights the Harness Racing Museum, Joe Fix Its, Howell's Café, Café Yen Catherine’s Restaurant, The Stagecoach Inn, the Goshen Farmers Market and Heritage Trail.
Other attractions in or near Goshen that Smithsonian Magazine left out include, Noah's Park Retreat, Soons Orchard, The Bull Stone House and Goose Pond Mountain.
Gov. Cuomo agrees with Smithsonian Magazine. In early July, Cuomo was at LEGOLAND New York and said the theme park will help everyone learn how "magnificent" the Hudson Valley really is.
AdvisorSmith believes three cities in New York are among the safest, all three are from the Hudson Valley.
In May, Safewise released a list of the 100 safest places to live in 2021 with Carmel and Hyde Park making the list.
Recently the New York Times said Warwick is "under the radar."
Across the Hudson Valley, four towns were recently highlighted for being "charming."
