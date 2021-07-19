Smithsonian Names Hudson Valley Town 1 of 15 ‘Best’ In America

People from the Smithsonian believe a town in the Hudson Valley is one of the 15 best towns to visit in all of America.

Smithsonian Magazine recently named Goshen as one of the "15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2021."

Smithsonian Magazine believes the opening of LEGOLAND New York will attract many people to Goshen this summer and in future years but believes Goshen has a lot more to offer than just the first new major theme park to open in the Northeast in more than four decades.

"Goshen sits among the East Coast’s black dirt farming region, roughly 26,000 acres of extremely fertile soil left over from an ancient glacier lake. It’s also a part of New York’s scenic Hudson Valley and the seat of Orange County: an area ripe with rolling hills, orchards and farmland, not to mention one steeped in equine culture," Smithsonian Magazine writes about Goshen.

The article highlights Goshen for being known as the “Trotting Capital of the World" thanks to the Goshen Historic Track. The historic track is a half-mile harness racing track. It opened in 1838 and is the oldest horse racing track in North America.

Smithsonian Magazine also highlights the Harness Racing Museum, Joe Fix Its, Howell's Café, Café Yen Catherine’s Restaurant, The Stagecoach Inn, the Goshen Farmers Market and Heritage Trail.

Other attractions in or near Goshen that Smithsonian Magazine left out include, Noah's Park Retreat, Soons Orchard, The Bull Stone House and Goose Pond Mountain.

Gov. Cuomo agrees with Smithsonian Magazine. In early July, Cuomo was at LEGOLAND New York and said the theme park will help everyone learn how "magnificent" the Hudson Valley really is.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

12 Outrageous Food Options Coming to LEGOLAND New York When LEGOLAND New York opens for the first time, Hudson Valley families will be anxious to try out all of the rides and attractions. But it's the food that may actually wind up being the biggest thrill of all. Here are 11 dining options that will be available once LEGOLAND opens its gates.

First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

