Record Powerball Finally Announced In New York, Winning Numbers

After a very long delay, the record Powerball drawing was finally announced. Here are the winning numbers.

The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Record Powerball Drawing Delayed

"The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries needs extra time to complete its security protocols," Powerball released in a statement at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "Drawings can only be held once all 48 participating lotteries have met their security protocols, and the Multi-State Lottery Association has issued a statement to explain that one state was not ready on time."

The $1.9 billion Powerball was scheduled for 10:59 p.m., Monday night.

On Tuesday at 9:06 a.m., the record drawing was finally held.

Record Powerball Drawing Winning Numbers

The winning numbers for the record drawing are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

Did you win?

No Jackpot Winner

Powerball confirmed no one hit the record jackpot. That means the record jackpot rolls over once again. Wednesday's drawing will be worth $2.3 billion.

"The individual states will release their own prize details in due course, but the jackpot has rolled again! The grand prize will be worth an estimated $2.3 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday," Powerball stated.

The jackpot for Tuesday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the Powerball's history.

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing because no one won the jackpot for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. That would have also set a Powerball jackpot.

While no one won Saturday's jackpot 16 tickets sold across the United States, including one in the Empire State, won at least $1 million

$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County

A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road. This marks the second straight Powerball that a million-dollar ticket was sold at the Newburgh store.

Despite no one hitting the jackpot, many nearly 1 million tickets sold in New York State are winners. These tickets won a combined $5.9 million.

If you plan on buying a ticket for Monday's record jackpot, it might make sense to head to Newburgh!

As you probably know your odds of winning the lottery are pretty slim. But, how do the odds compare to other real-life events?

Check out the full list below.

