Quentin Tarantino Says He Wants to Make a Comedy

Quentin Tarantino loves to tease his eventual retirement, but he also loves making movies. While his future post-cinema career may include “a film criticism book and possibly a TV series,” his future involves at least one more film — this one a comedy.

He revealed his plans during an onstage interview at the Rome Film Festival (via Variety). He went into further detail, although he did note that what he was describing is “not like my next movie” — implying that while he likes this idea, he could make something else first. The one he did talk about would have “a spaghetti western in it.”

As he explained...

I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language. The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: ‘OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.’

What he’s describing sounds a little like a spiritual sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In that film, fading television star Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) revitalizes his career by heading to Italy to shoot spaghetti westerns. That portion of Rick’s life is covered in a montage, but it could easily have been its own standalone story. Clearly the world of Italian cinema in that period is of interest to Tarantino.

Tarantino claimed he has “no idea” what he will direct next; when asked if it could be his long-discussed Kill Bill: Vol. 3 with Uma Thurman he replied “Why not?” Of course, none of these potential projects might happen. Tarantino’s career is littered with films he considered, publicized, and then abandoned — like the Star Trek movie he flirted with for years. You always have to wait and see with him.

