Route 55 Poughkeepsie Collision Claims Life of 23 Year Old

An accident shortly after 5pm on Monday, May 22nd involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the Town of Poughkeepsie has claimed the life of one driver.

A 23-year-old Poughkeepsie man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Two Vehicle Collision Monday Night on Route 55 Poughkeepsie

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, in a release on Tuesday morning, provided the details of a fatal accident on Monday evening that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Get our free mobile app

It was reported that the crash occurred on State Route 55 at the intersection of Manchester Road between an SUV and a motorcycle around 5:30 pm on Monday evening. The collision took place between a 2019 Toyota SUV driven by a 41-year-old woman and a 2003 Honda motorcycle operated by a 23-year-old Poughkeepsie man.

A photo of a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser in front of the police sign. Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department loading...

Town of Poughkeepsie Police indicated that the motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, the identities of the parties involved in the incident have not been shared.

READ MORE: Wappingers Police Seek Assistance Following Explosion in Park

Route 55 Eastbound Closed For Accident Investigation Following Collision

The area of State Route 55 from the arterial to Manchester Road was closed for a crash investigation on Monday evening for approximately four hours following the incident.

attachment-6 loading...

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police are asking that anyone who may have been witness to the incident, to please contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Enforcement Unit at 845.790.4685.

Members of the Arlington Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office were among the responders on the scene that provided assistance to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police.