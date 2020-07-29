Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Devastated By Fire

A popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley was destroyed by an early morning fire.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A large fire broke out on Tuesday around 3 a.m. at the Venetian Cafe located on Main Street in South Fallsburg. The popular family restaurant was destroyed after the fire caused the cafe's roof to collapse, along with extensive water damage, Hamodia reports.

Multiple fire departments from the region battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The owners of the award-winning Bordeaux Steakhouse in Brooklyn own Venetian Cafe, according to the restaurant's website.

"Venetian Café offers casual and comfortable dining in an upscale setting. Our highly-trained chefs have created a menu of both traditional delicacies as well as flavorful fare with a twist," Venetian Cafe writes on its website. "With homemade and deliciously delectable dairy dishes, including innovative pasta plates and fresh fish, you don’t need to travel to Italy to indulge in mouthwatering and authentic cuisine!"