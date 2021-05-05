Police Think This Car Was Involved in Lower Hudson Valley Murder

Do you recognize this car? Police believe whoever is in the car is responsible for shooting five men, killing one.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Rochelle police detectives are attempting to identify the vehicle depicted in the video below, wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 1 just before midnight in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Saturday, May 1 at 11:56 p.m., the New Rochelle Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street.

Responding police found five men who were shot. All five were attending a gathering in the area, police say.

One man, a 29-year-old, was shot in the neck and later pronounced dead by ambulance personal, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

A second victim was shot in the back and was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery. The three other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to hospital staff.

More information isn't known at this time. New Rochelle police detectives believe whoever is in the car seen below is responsible for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

Keep Reading:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

[gallery galleryid="341:261084" gallerytitle="LOOK: A history of Black representation in movies"