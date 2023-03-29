Police: Drunk Wrong-Way Crash On New York State Thruway In HV

A man is charged with DWI after a wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. Two people were injured.

New York State Police announced a man from the Lower Hudson Valley was arrested after a wrong-way crash on I-87.

Wrong way Driver Arrested After Crash On New York State Thruway in Westchester County

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

New York State Police responded to the New York State Thruway southbound in Greenburgh, Westchester County, for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

Police allege that 38-year-old Juan Sinchim of Port Chester, New York, was driving northbound on I-87 in the southbound passing lane when he collided with another vehicle.

Sinchim was taken into custody at the scene and then transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other unnamed driver was also taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Port Chester, New York Man Accused Of Driving Drunk On I-87

Google Google loading...

After Sinchim was released from the hospital he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Greenburgh court on April 24, 2023, and released to a sober party.

