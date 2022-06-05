Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sons have moved into a $3.9 million home in Encino. Their traditional California ranch-style house was built in 1947 and sits on nearly half an acre.

25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee and 24-year-old Dylan Jagger Lee recently sold their home of four years in Malibu for $4 million and have now moved into another house together. Their new place is bigger, with over 4,000 square feet of space, but with a smaller yard.

Brandon is a model turned actor and has recently starred in Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis and was on the TV show The Hills: New Beginnings. His younger brother Dylan, is in the band Motel 7 and is also a model and walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss, the New York Post reports.

Pamela Anderon and Tommy Lee's new home in Encino is tucked away and private, with an iron gate at its entrance. The $3.9 million home has a vine-covered pergola that leads to the pool in the backyard, where you can also find a guesthouse.

