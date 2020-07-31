‘Operation Hard Hat’ Results in Nearly 50 Tickets

State Police from Troop K, along with the Department of Transportation conducted Operation Hard Hat and it resulted in nearly 50 tickets being issued to motorists.

Police issued 49 tickets during the two days of the operation that took place on the Taconic State Parkway/Sprain Brook Parkway junction in Westchester County, and I-684 in Putnam County.

Operation Hard Hat is is an initiative that features State Troopers dressed as highway workers to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.

Since the initiative was a success, there are plans to conduct more operations throughout the rest of the summer. During the operation, troopers issued tickets for a variety of violations, including speeding, use of a cell phone while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, and the ‘Move Over’ law.