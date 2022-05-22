How often do you pass by a charity donation bin and see this? Things that are all scattered around the bin, but not in it? Also, do you notice something else? These bins are to collect clothing and shoes only.

Yes, there are a few other bins that do collect toys, sheets, pocketbooks, blankets, and other types of items. However, there is one thing that holds true for each and every one of these donation bins.

Why do people just put things around charity donation bins and not in them?

donation bin bhunter/tsm loading...

While the above bins were not full, people decided that it was a great idea to put their items just outside the bin on the ground. Doesn't matter if it's going to rain and ruin all of the clothing items, just as long as you have them out of your home or your car, right? What about the broken glass that is now all around the bin?

So, you have things to donate, but the donation bin is full, what do you do?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

This might sound trite but go to the next bin. There is a strong likelihood that there is another bin a very short distance from the one that is full. Go there. Make sure that your items are in plastic bags, and that they are closed. The charity or business that is taking your donations can't do anything with items that are ruined because of the weather.

What about all of the furniture items that are left outside of the bin? Is this even legal?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

Those extra items, the furniture, and other things, while it might not be illegal to leave these things there, the charity who put a bin to collect clothes really can't do anything with your 'junk.' They (the charity or business) then has to pay to get rid of your no longer needed treasures.

Is leaving things outside a charity collection bin illegal?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

Yes and no. It is in the places where it is considered dumping. You have to be caught on camera and then prosecuted, so the likely chance of this happening is slim. The other pushback comes from the town where these bins are in. The town (and its residents) get tired of seeing people just dumping these things, that cannot be left as a donation.

Are there more sides to the story? I'm sure there are, but just stop doing it. Call a place like Habitat ReStore or Salvation Army for the furniture and large toys, in some cases they will pick all that up from you for free, and give you a tax deduction slip as well.

10 Super Ugly, and Cheap, Antiques For Sale On Utica New York's CraigsList You never know what treasures you can find on the Utica's CraigsList page. Sometimes you find gems of antiques, other times you find truly bizarre trash. Here's a look at 10 really ugly, cheap, antiques for sale on Utica New York's CraigsList:



These Are The Cheapest Places To Live in New York State New York State residents know it's very expensive to live in the Empire State. But if you want to stay in New York, where will your dollar stretch the most?