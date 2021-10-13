There have been more than 100,000 people across New York State who have still caught COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases in the state represent approximately 0.9 percent of the residents, ages 12 and older, who are fully vaccinated. The New York State Department of Health reported 106,308 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases as of October 10, 2021. That's an increase of almost 30,000 cases from September 20, when there were 78,416 breakthrough cases. Of those nearly 110,000 cases, there have been 7,091 hospitalizations, which represents 0.06 percent of the population of fully vaccinated people ages 12 years or older.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully-vaccinated (more than 14 days after completing their vaccine series). These findings demonstrate that such cases and hospitalizations have occurred in New York State, but at levels substantially lower than among unvaccinated people. This is because COVID-19 vaccines are working to protect the health of New Yorkers.

If you are a New York resident who has not been vaccinated yet, you can visit this website to set up an appointment to get your vaccine or booster.

With New Vaccine Milestone, Should New York State Lift Its Mandates Now?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on October 9, 2021, that 85 percent of the state's adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Gov. Hochul said that this milestone is bringing the state closer to ending the pandemic,

As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of adult New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal. While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you're in a high risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe.

The percentage of New Yorkers ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated is 74.4 percent.

