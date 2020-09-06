‘No Time to Die’ Returns With Explosive New Trailer

After 10 incredibly long months, Universal has released its second trailer for the upcoming James Bond flick No Time to Die. The long-awaited 25th installment of Eon's spy franchise was initially planned for an April release. So naturally, the first trailer came out in December of 2019. Then COVID-19 hit and... nothing happened.

Like so many other blockbusters poised for a mid-2020 debut, No Time to Die pulled the brakes on its theatrical release until movie theaters were allowed to reopen. Now, Universal Pictures U.K. has dropped the explosive new trailer for the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film to get audiences amped up for a November premiere date. Check out the action-packed clip below:

This will be Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. By the looks of this trailer, he's certainly going out with a bang. There's motorbike stunts, bridge-jumping, and plenty of shots taken — alcohol included. He will be joined by Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, all of whom are reprising their Bond roles.

No Time to Die was the first major blockbuster to pull the plug on its original release earlier in the year. Now, the film is slated to debut Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S. Whether or not movie theaters will be safe to occupy by then, however, remains to be seen.