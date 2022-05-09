New York Teen Arrested After Bomb Threat at Hudson Valley School

A Hudson Valley teen is facing felony charges after he allegedly made a terroristic threat.

On Friday, the City of Newburgh Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Newburgh resident after a collaborative investigation with the New York State Police, the Hudson

Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for making a bomb threat that was reported on Monday, May 2.

Bomb Threat in Newburgh, NY

The threat was made via social media and was directed towards Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus, police say.

On Monday, photos posted to social media showed a bomb squad at Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus with students outside.

Google Google loading...

Hudson Valley Post was sent a screenshot of the bomb threat.

"I HAVE PLANTED A BOMB IN THE BACK OF THE GYM," the social media post stated in all caps. " BLOW EVERYBODY INTO LIL PIECES :)."

The unnamed teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, both of which are class D felonies.

"Due to the age of the offender, his name will not be released. He was arraigned at Orange County Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

Violence in Orange County, NY Schools

Google Google loading...

Schools in Newburgh, New York have been dealing with a number of threats. On Wednesday, officials confirmed the City of Newburgh Police Department was made aware of two separate bomb threats at Newburgh Free Academy’s Main Campus and North Campus.

Police became aware of the threats on Monday. A criminal investigation into each one of the threats was conducted by New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials say.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a social media threat made towards a Newburgh school. The new social media threat we've reviewed shows a Snapchat photo of guns on a bed with the caption "Temple is next," referring to Temple Hill Academy in New Windsor.

Google Google loading...

Newburgh Schools Delayed After Racially Charged Threats

In late April, a racially-charged threat forced a two-hour delay for Newburgh schools.

"Out of an abundance of caution, every school in the district will open on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This time will allow for coordination with multiple agencies of local law enforcement and will provide our team time to coordinate crisis intervention supports that will be available for all students, faculty, and staff," Newburgh Enlarged City School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit said.

We were able to review those April messages. Messages we've seen reference the KKK and say that harm will come to minority students. There was also a threat about getting revenge for an alleged bullying incident which the writer blames Black students for, using offensive and racist language.

Google Google loading...

Another message mentioned both South and Heritage middle schools by name and included a photo of an assault-style weapon.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.