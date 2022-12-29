New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window.
On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
Westchester County, New York Man Accused Of Tossing Teen Threw Window
On Sept. 29, 2022, around 5:35, 62-year-old Vincent Pappas of Dobbs Ferry, New York allegedly threw a 15-year-old through a storefront window on Main Street in Dobbs Ferry.
The unnamed teen was taken to Westchester Medical Center. He was treated for a punctured lung, a cervical spine fracture and multiple lacerations, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.
Dobbs Ferry, New York Man Accused Of Assaulting Second Teen
Officials believe Pappas assaulted another 15-year-old during the incident on Sept. 29 on Main Street in Dobbs Ferry.
Details about the second assault were not released. Officials also didn't release any details about the second teen's injuries.
The Dobbs Ferry Police Department arrested the Pappas shortly after the incident, but not before he resisted arrest while police tried to place him into custody, officials say.
Westchester County man Charged With 4 Counts Of Assault, More
A Westchester County Grand Jury indicted Pappas for assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, all felonies, assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Westchester County Court on December 28, 2022, and was remanded to Westchester County Jail.