New York Man Killed in Hudson Valley on New Year’s Eve

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a Hudson Valley man on New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Eve, New York State Police from Dutchess County began investigating a serious car versus pedestrian crash on Manchester Road (State Route 55) in the town of Lagrange.

The initial investigation revealed 30-year-old Jordan M. Earley, Lagrange, was walking in the westbound lanes of Manchester Road on Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 9:25 p.m., while wearing dark clothing.

Earley was then struck by a westbound 2017 Kia Soul, police say.

Earley was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, according to New York State Police.

Earley went to Dutchess Boces and worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision until July, according to this Facebook.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

