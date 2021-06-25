New York Court Suspends Giuliani For ‘False’ Trump Statements

Rudy Giuliani's law license is suspended in New York for making "false and misleading statements" that "threatens the public interest."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the State of New York suspended former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 77, from practicing law in the state of New York. The move is related to Giuliani's "false and misleading" statements after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

"We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020," the court document states.

The document alleges Giuliani " threatens the public interest" and made false statements to help Trump's claims the election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," the document states.

The suspension takes effect immediately.

Giuliani told NBC News the ruling is ridiculous.

“Everything I said about [the election] comes from a witness, sometimes two or three witnesses,” Giuliani told NBC News. “I have affidavits from them. I have video, I have audio. And instead of looking at that, they listen to the false allegations that have been made by the Democrats.

Keep Scrolling:

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items