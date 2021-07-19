The House From ’90s Classic ‘My Girl’ Is For Sale

The #1 listing on all of Realtor.com last week was a little piece of Hollywood history. It was the home featured in the 1991 film My Girl starring Anna Chlumsky and the great Macaulay Culkin. You know the one -- “He can’t see without his glasses!” (We can’t describe the movie in any further detail, otherwise we’d burst into tears.)

The house featured in the film is now up for sale. It’s located Bartow, Florida, an hour east of Tampa. According to Realtor.com, the Victorian home was built in 1906 and contains eight bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The listing notes that the 9,500 square foot home has also served as a bed and breakfast, includes 2 carriage houses, a 50-foot pool, a 1-car garage, and a “beautiful wrap around New England-style porch.” Here are a few more images from the listing:

If you have never seen the film (or you just need a good cry), here’s the trailer for My Girl.

According to WFLA.com, the home’s current owner didn’t even know about its history when they purchased it in 2019. They caught on when people began showing up to take pictures of the house — usually about “half a dozen” show up to gawk every single week. (The current owners don’t mind; they even have a cardboard cutout of Chlumsky and Culkin outside to pose with.)

The listing claims the My Girl house would make an ideal Airbnb, and we could definitely see that working out. Who wouldn’t want to spend a girls’ weekend in the My Girl house? Whoever buys it, it won’t be cheap though. The asking price is $675,000. Still that’s less expensive than Daniel La Russo’s mansion from Cobra Kai, which was on the market recently for $2.6 million. If you’re interested in the My Girl house, head over to the Realtor.com page. Just make sure you have the place sprayed for bees.

