Recently it was announced that New York State Police as well as the local police of Hudson were successful in apprehending a Hudson resident on multiple felony charges. The arrest came after the police forces teamed up for the raid of a local residence.

Raid Details and Evidence Recovered

According to the press release from the New York State Police, the raid occurred just the other day on December 5. In conjunction with the Hudson Police Department, New York State Police executed a search warrant at a Hudson residence.

The raid resulted in authorities arresting one individual identified as 43-year old Antonio McCalop. McCalop substantially was charged for a laundry list of felony offenses for what authorities discovered at the residence during the raid.

During the raid, authorities discovered and confiscated...

...a large sum of U.S. currency, a stolen Taurus 9MM handgun, a .22LR caliber AR style rifle, and approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine.

Following the arrest, McCalop was remanded to Columbia County Jail, without bail.

Charges and Potential Jail Time

In total McCalop is currently facing seven total charges all of which are felonies. He is facing two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm and lastly one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

The magic word in this case is most definitely "felony" because with this many charges, jail time is almost a guarantee, however charges are just accusations until proven one way or the other, meaning like anyone accused of a crime, McCalop will have his day in court. Currently that day in court does not have a date as of yet.

With that being said, on paper the years behind bars very quickly start to stack up. A single charge for possession of a controlled substance carries a maximum sentence of 25 years if found guilty, with a minimum ranging between 5 and 10 years depending on if one has committed any other felonies previously.

As for the weapons charges, they are considered violent offenses which in New York State means there's no negotiation over jail time. Possession of weapon in the 2nd degree also comes with up to 15 years away and a minimum of 3 1/2, and the firearm possession carries 4 years. Lastly, the stolen property charge carries 1 year.

If you do the math adding up the charges, on paper that would be just about 90 years behind bars. Other penalties that the accused could be facing with these numerous charges are fines as well as a number of years of probation after time behind bars has been served.

