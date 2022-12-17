Truck owners who listen to metal are among the most likely to have a sexual encounter in their trucks, according to recent findings by the pickup truck parts and accessories outlet AmericanTrucks.com.

To find that out, the team at AmericanTrucks.com analyzed two decades of Billboard Hot 100 hits for truck-related mentions, and they asked 1,000+ truck owners about their musical preferences and behaviors.

What they discovered was that six percent of Hot 100-charting songs since 2000 contain truck-related terms, with country music being the most likely to include those terms. Yet, when participants were asked, it was classic rock, metal, alternative and blues that were the most popular music genres among truck drivers.

"These findings discredit the stereotype of truck drivers loving country," the study says. "After all, trucks are great vehicles for just about anyone! But what do most truck drivers have in common? And do any of their experiences align with their favorite type of music?"

Indeed, one of those experiences was sex. Forty percent of the surveyed truck owners said they'd had a sexual encounter in their vehicles. And their listening preferences included metal, blues and rock.

From AmericanTrucks.com:

Despite country music having the most truck-related songs of any genre, it sat toward the bottom of truck owners' genre preferences — just 27.7 perecent said it was their favorite. Instead, an overwhelming percentage of truck owners (47.1 percent) said they prefer classic rock. Other favorites were alternative (41.6 percent), blues (41.2 percent), and hip-hop (40.7 percent). … When we asked our participants about experiences they've had in their trucks, over half of them said they've had road rage. And of those, a large percentage said they prefer alternative music (77.4 percent). Maybe they should try some relaxing classical or jazz music instead. Many truck owners (40 percent) have also had sexual encounters in their vehicles. Sounds like a country song in the making, right? Maybe — but their genre preferences included mostly blues, metal, alternative, and indie or classic rock.

Kings of Leon, "Pickup Truck"