Look Inside Stunning Hudson Valley, NY Mansion With Presidential Ties
A Hudson Valley estate with ties to a former U.S. President is on the market for the first time in 60 years.
A home in Newburgh is on the market for the first time in 60 years for $2.9 million. The home was once lived in by Franklin Delano Roosevelt's mother.
The 32nd US President of course has an estate in Hyde Park but his mother grew up on 67 Susan Drive in Newburgh. The Algonac The Delano’s Hudson River Estate is now for sale for the first time in 60 years.
"Welcome to Algonac, the Delano family home which is available for the first time in over 60 years," Coldwell Banker Reality writes in the listing. "The Portico-covered entry has original leaded glass windows leading you into a warm & inviting home steeped in history."
FDR's grandfather Warren Delano II started looking for a home in the Hudson Valley in the mid-1800s, according to the New York Almanack.
Warren was enchanted with the Hudson Valley's "beauty."
Warren hired men to build an Italianate country estate in Newburgh on the Hudson River. The estate came complete with a three-story tower, as well native and exotic trees and even flowering shrubs from China.
Warren and his wife lived in the Algonac until they died in the late 1890s.
Today the 9,000 SF mansion features 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
The home also features cathedral ceilings, eat-in kitchen, elevator, formal dining room, entrance foyer, marble countertops, master bath, powder room, walk-in closets and much more.
It also offers a great view of the Hudson River and Newburgh Beacon Bridge
"This home boasts of 11' ceilings, original millwork, original plasterwork & quarter sawn oak flooring throughout. Other attributes include a 43'library with built-in walnut floor to ceiling custom shelving, 3 newly renovated bathrooms,1 chef's & 1 butlers kitchen, a Formal Living room & a Dining room w/a 35' covered terrace w/its own fireplace overlooking beautifully manicured gardens & the gazebo," the listing states.
Take a look at this historic listing below.
Look Inside Stunning Hudson Valley Mansion With Presidential Ties
